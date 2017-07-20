Paula took a trip to La Loma to try all the delicious food, and more importantly drinks, they offer. If you're looking for somewhere to celebrate National Tequila Day, coming up on July 24, visit La Loma. They're offering the Citrus Mint Splash for only $8 from 3-6 p.m. It's made with Arta Silver Tequila, muddled with lime, mint and agave, shaken and served on the rocks with a splash of grapefruit juice. They're also offering their legendary Barrel Tequila Shots all day at a discount.
Monday – July 24th – Celebrate National Tequila Day at La Loma
Paula’s Picks: La Loma
