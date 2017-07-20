× Maintenance worker saves mom, baby from apartment fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — When a mother and her young child were trapped in an apartment fire, a maintenance worker came to the rescue.

The fire happened about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Tanglewood Apartments on the city’s northeast side, KRDO reported.

A woman and her baby got trapped on the second floor, before a staffer at the complex rushed to her aid.

“He ran up to that apartment, there was a mother holding an 18-month [or] 2-year-old child out of the window,” Capt. Steve Wilch with the Colorado Springs Fire Department told KRDO. “He grabbed that child, and proceeded to put that child down and get the mother out of the window, and then they got out safely.”

The baby was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, but is in stable condition.

The building was evacuated while investigators worked to determine the cause of the fire.