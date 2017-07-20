Madame Tussauds blames bad lighting for ‘whitewashed’ Beyoncé wax figure

Officials with Madame Tussauds are defending the controversial new wax figure of Beyoncé after countless people complained it looks nothing like the mega-star.

Madame Tussauds unveiled the statue of Beyoncé in their New York City museum and when a photo was posted on Twitter, people couldn’t believe their eyes.

Many people said the wax figure looks more like Lindsay Lohan, or Mariah Carey, or Kate Hudson, or Maya Rudolph, or Shakira.

“This is a melanin-defunct, lipless, thickless Bey,” one Twitter user commented.

And people had a lot of questions.

“Beyond the skin tone – that’s not her face. Where’s her hips? What’s happening here?” one person responded.

“Who is that? Becky with the good hair? That’s no Beyonce,” Danisha Danielle commented.

Um, Madame Tussauds it's time to get in formation because this wax figure of Beyoncé is completely off. https://t.co/i8ItEvcRma pic.twitter.com/SVa8HPvfYo — E! News (@enews) July 19, 2017

It’s not the first time fans have been disappointed with attempts to recreate Beyoncé’s look.

Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/bZ2PWCUzUs — Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) July 19, 2017

Y'all gonna stop doing her like this pic.twitter.com/5vpmJdLegR — Lucky Jr (@JustMar_Mar) July 19, 2017

Madame Tussauds told TMZ the Beyoncé figure looks just fine in real life, but appears washed out in the viral photo because of the lighting.

“Our talented team of sculptors takes every effort to ensure we accurately colour match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted. Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures,” officials told TMZ.