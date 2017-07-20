Jason Ganahl, the owner of GQue Championship BBQ, stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to show us how to make healthier fried chicken.
GQue BBQ’s “Fried” Chicken
1/2 sleeve (about 20) whole-grain salted crackers, pulsed in a food processor until fine (about 1/2 cup)
2 1/2 cups corn cereal flakes, pulsed in a food processor to fine crumbs (about 1/2 cup)
1/2 C of GQue The Rub
2 egg whites
1 cup lowfat, plain yogurt
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
Olive oil cooking spray
6 pieces of skinless chicken
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly spray a baking sheet with olive oil. Combine the crackers and corn cereal crumbs & GQue Rub in a bowl. Reserve.
In a large bowl, combine egg whites, yogurt, Dijon mustard, half teaspoon of GQue The Rub. Add the chicken pieces and coat thoroughly with the yogurt mixture.
One at a time, dip the chicken pieces in the cracker mixture, packing crumbs onto chicken. Arrange the chicken on a baking sheet and spray lightly with olive oil cooking spray.
Bake for 45 minutes or until chicken reaches internal temperature of 170 degrees.