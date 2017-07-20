Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jason Ganahl, the owner of GQue Championship BBQ, stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to show us how to make healthier fried chicken.

GQue BBQ’s “Fried” Chicken

1/2 sleeve (about 20) whole-grain salted crackers, pulsed in a food processor until fine (about 1/2 cup)

2 1/2 cups corn cereal flakes, pulsed in a food processor to fine crumbs (about 1/2 cup)

1/2 C of GQue The Rub

2 egg whites

1 cup lowfat, plain yogurt

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Olive oil cooking spray

6 pieces of skinless chicken

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly spray a baking sheet with olive oil. Combine the crackers and corn cereal crumbs & GQue Rub in a bowl. Reserve.

In a large bowl, combine egg whites, yogurt, Dijon mustard, half teaspoon of GQue The Rub. Add the chicken pieces and coat thoroughly with the yogurt mixture.

One at a time, dip the chicken pieces in the cracker mixture, packing crumbs onto chicken. Arrange the chicken on a baking sheet and spray lightly with olive oil cooking spray.

Bake for 45 minutes or until chicken reaches internal temperature of 170 degrees.