Honorably discharged veterans can soon shop at Army & Air Force Exchange online

DALLAS – Honorably discharged veterans will soon be able to shop tax free online at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. It will give veterans the same discounts on products they had while serving in the military.

Veterans can sign up for it at vetverify.com to see if they are eligible for the new service. The service starts on Nov. 11 and veterans can visit shopmyexchange.com to shop.

“Extending online shopping privileges to all honorably discharged Veterans will directly improve family and support programs for Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard members as well as their families,” The Army & Air Force Exchange Service said in a press release.

“Increased sales and earnings as a result of Veterans online shopping benefit have the potential to generate tens of millions of dollars in additional dividends to Quality-of-Life programs,” the press release said.

RELATED: FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve