Half-Priced Tickets to Summer Brew Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of Colorado's best events is returning to Mile High Stadium! Summer Brew Fest celebrates suds from around the state and beyond. You can sip to your heart's content as you fill up on food from the best vendors in town and listen to live local music. And that's not even the best part: Our Summer of Fun Day of the Day gets you general admission tickets for 50% off!

John Sims, Head Brewer for Wynkoop Brewing Company, CJ Fisher, Brewery Ambassador for Wynkoop Brewing Company, and Joel Bakken from Basic Kneads Pizza, joined us this morning with a sneak peak of the event.

Summer Brew Fest is happening on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29. Get your half priced tickets on our Colorado's Best Deals page.