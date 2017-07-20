× Fire leaves woman homeless, then she’s diagnosed with lung cancer

DENVER — Just three months ago, 55-year-old year old grandmother Bobbie Glock was feeling good about life, but then tragedy struck. Not once but twice.

On April 5th, a fire destroyed the home she shared with the love of her life, Sam Bartolo.

“It was just devastating standing there eight hours watching your house burn down.”

She and Sam were homeless, “Where are you going to stay? Where is your next meal going to come from? It just kind of hit, we’re actually homeless.”

Bobbie told the Problem Solvers she had developed recurring back pain. Doctors revealed that she had lung cancer and projected that she had only a year to live, but Bobbie said she is fighting and will not give up. “I’m going for 30 years, but I’ll take 20.”

Sam cares for Bobbie full-time, vowing to never to leave her side saying, “I just fell completely in love with her heart and her soul.”

Since Bobbie can no longer work, there is no money for the rent. Her family set up a GoFundMe page to help with the overwhelming amount of expenses to allow Bobbie to focus on fighting for extra time with her family.

The Good Samaritan Medical Center Foundation stepped in to help. Jan Hubert announced, “The foundation is going to pay rent for the patient for two months to help them stay where they are.”

Bobbie said she is overwhelmed “this is like a gift from God.”

Her family hopes the community will support their fundraising efforts as well as the GoFundMe page.

There is a long financial battle ahead. A fundraiser will be held on Wednesday, July 26 at the farmer’s market in Grand Junction. Pistachio Pastries will set up shop at The Palette.