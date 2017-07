DENVER — The FBI is investigating after a flight heading from Oakland to Baltimore was diverted to Denver because of a “possible disturbance” on the plane.

Denver International Airport spokesperson Heath Montgomery said Spirit Airlines flight 576 made an unscheduled landing around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Montgomery said the plane landed safely and police and FBI officials met the plane at the gate.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Montgomery said the FBI is leading the investigation.