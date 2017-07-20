Energy Saving 101

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know 29% of homeowners would rather walk around in their underwear at home than spend the money to cool down the house? That's just one of the findings of the Lennox Home Energy Report Card Survey. It revealed that many of us could use a course in Energy Savings 101. Energy Efficiency Expert Trent Davis joined us live from Dallas, Texas, with some advice on how to stay cool and save money this Summer.