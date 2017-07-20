Education Secretary Devos delivers message of school choice in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A day after protests erupted in Denver over the visit of Education Secretary Betsy Devos, strangely there were zero protesters at the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Denver for the actual event.

Still Devos acknowledged the events that have taken place in the last 24 hours.

"I think it's the first time in recent memory I've been to an event where the protestors aren't necessarily here just for me," Devos said.

Devos was speaking in front of the legislative group ALEC, which attracts many conservative lawmakers and lobbyists from around the country.

Not surprisingly, a major theme of Devos' speech was school choice - reason she has become so controversial in the education community.

"School choice is about recognizing parents inherent right to chose what is best for their children," Devos said.

One of the many things Devos praised was the expansion of Education Savings Accounts, a the policy of allowing parents the ability to withdraw their child from public school and receive a debit card to pay for private school expenses.

"School choice reforms continue to grow momentum across the nation precisely because they have been driven from within the states," Devos said.

At Wednesday's protests that topic was specifically addressed.

"Education savings accounts signify a major shift toward privatizing American public education," protestors shouted outside the State Capitol Wednesday.

What isn't clear is how much of Devos' ambitious agenda will be a priority of her boss, President Trump.

She did leave the conference with a parting shot at teachers unions.

"They care more about a system, one that was created in the 1800s, than the they care about individual students," Devos said.