Denver International Airport announces nonstop flights to Paris

DENVER — Travelers will soon be able to fly nonstop from Denver to Paris.

Denver International Airport announced that Norwegian will begin offering nonstop service from Denver to Charles de Gaulle (CDG) beginning April 9, 2018.

“The Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum, the Arc de Triomphe and many other famous attractions in Paris, France will soon be a nonstop flight away for Denver passengers,” airport officials said.

“Paris is a global center of commerce and culture, and we couldn’t be more excited that Norwegian will be offering nonstop flights from Denver beginning next spring,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement.

The new service will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, airport officials stated. It will operate using a Boeing 787-9 with 344 seats.

Norwegian is the world’s sixth largest low-cost airline and carried 30 million passengers in 2016, according to a statement released to the media. The airline operates 450 routes to 150 destinations in Europe, North Africa, Middle East, Thailand, Caribbean and the U.S.