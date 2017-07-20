Canned wines becoming more popular

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kyle Schlacter from the Colorado Wine Industry Development Board stopped by Good Day Colorado on Thursday to tell us about the differences between canned wine and bottled wine.

Here's some facts about the Colorado wine being showcased in the video.

Colorado wines come in all shapes and sizes. Sometimes, a bottle isn't the easiest way to carry wine on a backpacking trip or picnic

Colorado wines come in a variety of packaging making it easy to travel with during the summer months

Bagged wine is deal for activities like river rafting and backpacking

Canned wines are great for picnics and fit easily into a picnic basket

More information can be found on ColoradoWine.com.