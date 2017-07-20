Video released shows confrontation leading to deadly shooting of suspect in Loveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOVELAND, Colo. -- Newly released police dashcam video shows the fatal shooting of a Loveland man.

Officers shot and killed Stephen Rich, 48, last month.

The confrontation happened during an attempted traffic stop and crash.

All four officers involved were cleared of any wrongdoing after the district attorney ruled the officers were justified in the use of deadly force.

Loveland's police chief, Bob Ticher, said the video proves that is the case. "Those officers` lives were in jeopardy during those seven seconds. But they did not start shooting until he started shooting."

Investigators said the suspect fired two shots into the air while walking away.

Ticher said the department is looking into body cameras so officers have them to document situations like this one.