3rd man charged with murder in deadly shooting at 7-Eleven

DENVER — A third man has been formally charged in connection with the shooting death of a man in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store in Denver on July 9.

Ru Shawn Wharton, 44, was charged with murder in the first degree-felony, robbery and assault in the shooting death of Justin Slyter, 39.

Two other suspects, a juvenile male and 25-year-old David Houston, were also taken into custody. They are each charged with one count of murder in the first degree and one count of robbery. The juvenile will reportedly be tried as an adult.

Police are still looking for the driver of a white Chrysler Sebring, who is believed to be the shooter. The incident started outside the 7-Eleven near East Colfax Avenue and Grant Street when the Denver Police Department said Slyter was arguing with Wharton. Read the arrest affidavit for Ru Shawn Wharton Three men, including Houston, associated with a white Chrysler Sebring got involved in the scuffle between Slyter and Wharton, police said. Police said Houston or someone he was with reportedly stole Slyter’s wallet as he fought with Wharton. When Slyter walked to the car the three men were in, a shot was fired and Slyter was killed. Houston has said he didn’t pull the trigger. It’s not clear why Slyter was on Colfax that night, why he was arguing with Wharton or why the three men in the car got involved in the fight that led to the homicide.

Wharton’s next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.