Video: Mother bear and 3 cubs released back into woods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A mother bear and her three cubs were released back into the wild over the weekend.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife released a video of the bear and her cubs being released from a specialty trailer. The mother climbs out first and the three cubs quickly scampered after her and run off into the woods.

“Another day, another momma bear and her cubs safely relocated. Let’s all work to keep bears wild!” officials said.

According to KKTV, the bears had managed to get inside a garage. Officials said they had already scared the same bears away once before so this time they tried moving them.

Park officials told KKTV they only euthanize bears that are not afraid of humans.