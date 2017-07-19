Unique 2 Colorado products on Daybreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We introduce you to some products that are Unique 2 Colorado on Daybreak.

Avo Salsa is an all natural salsa with avocado in every jar a recipe of my grandmothers whom raised me. Also in the Avo Foods line are Shackie Nuts-chili, lime flavored pistachio's.

Bear Creek Distillery is an American craft distillery located in the heart of Denver, Colorado, and is the brainchild of a small group of friends focused on producing exceptional hand crafted premium spirits. Each spirit is produced, grain to bottle, in our Denver facility and distilled using our German built, state-of-the-art Kothe still. Our commitment to quality and our community goes beyond the four walls of the distillery. Whenever possible, we use local ingredients and materials sourced from Colorado companies. These ingredients, coupled with a keen eye towards detail, help ensure each small batch is of the highest quality, time and time again.

Vine Spirits Infused Gelee' is made in small batches with the finest organic ingredients, and Colorado produced spirits when possible. Vine offers a flavor profile for any taste. Our Drunken Apple Bourbon and Positively Pomegranate Port gelees' consistently garner rave reviews for their complex flavor profile and versatility.