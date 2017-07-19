The Curtis Hotel in Denver has an "Unbeliebable" package for Justin Bieber fans: a two night stay at the Curtis Hotel, four floor seats to the concert on August 12, $200 to splurge on Bieber merchandise, plus admission to the pre-concert party at the Corner Office. And the fun doesn't stop there! At the hotel, you will stay in the one bedroom "Kiss" themed suite, and be able to enjoy Justin's favorite cereal Berry Captain Crunch, and a do-it-yourself nacho bar. But you better have some cash: The Bieber Package is $5,000! Learn more at TheCurtis.com.
The Ultimate Justin Bieber Fan Package at The Curtis Hotel
