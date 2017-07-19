× Take down that Fence! Neighbor suing Golden couple

GOLDEN, Colo. — A couple in Golden is being sued by their next door neighbor after they put up a fence to keep him off their property.

“Ridiculous, ridiculous this is our property, this is our home,” said Carol Liese. She claims her next door neighbor Dave Williams made inappropriate remarks and advances towards her soon after she and her husband Keith Liese moved into their home at 627 Entrada Drive, in 2013.

“Countless times I would turn around and he would be immediately behind me,” Liese told reporter Rob Low, describing what it was like to garden in her front yard.

She told the Problem Solvers she hated going to her mailbox because Dave Williams always seemed to know when she was there. She’s convinced it’s because of a surveillance camera he has, that appears to be pointed towards the mailbox.

“He`ll come right out and stand as close to me as he can,” said Liese who went on to describe the encounters as, “Incredibly creepy.”

When asked if Dave Williams was the neighbor from Hell, Carol’s husband Keith Liese told FOX31, “Yes, no question about it. No question.”

Especially, since Williams sued the couple last August over a front-yard fence they built to keep him out.

The lawsuits seeks what’s known as a “Prescriptive Easement” for David Williams, claiming the “easement has been the only pathway to move machines such as lawnmowers and other landscaping equipment to and from plaintiff’s backyard.”

The suit claims there is only 22-inches of space between the Liese’s fence and David Williams house, but the lawsuit does not claim the fence was built on Williams property. In fact, the Liese’s paid for a land survey that confirms the fence was built on their side of the property line.

And the Liese’s add Williams still has five feet of space on the other side of his house (to his neighbor on the north side) where he can bring whatever he wants into his backyard.

“We`ve spent so far about $18,000 in legal fees,” complained Keith Liese before adding, “It`s insanity. It`s hard to believe that the legal system allows this type of case to go forward.”

But under Colorado law, this type of case has succeeded before.

In 2007, a Boulder couple lost a high profile case and eventually had to give 540 square feet (12% of their property) to neighbors who claimed they had enjoyed unfettered access for 18 years to use the land as a pathway to their own backyard.

Dave Williams has lived at 629 Entrada Drive in Golden since 1997, thus meeting the 18-year legal threshold to at least seek a prescriptive easement.

“You really feel like you need this fence,” asked Reporter Rob Low to Carol Liese, who responded, “Absolutely … it’s a boundary.”

The Lieses aren’t the only neighbor to put up a boundary.

The neighbor to the north of David Williams has a privacy curtain in her backyard to block a surveillance camera she believes Dave Williams has pointed at her backyard, a charge he denies.

“It`s pointed toward my patio, 40 by 40 foot patio to see if there`s somebody entering my home from the back of my house or the front of my house, insisted Dave Williams, who added, “I’m not a bully and I’m not a spy … I’m not a creep.”

“He asked if he could take my picture at one point, he asked me if I really wanted to marry Keith,” responded Carol Liese.

When asked why he wanted to take Carol’s picture, Dave Williams told the Problem Solvers, “It was just a thought.”

In a follow-up question Williams was asked if he understood why Carol might perceive his behavior as creepy. His response was simply, “It’s a yes or no question.”

Carol told FOX31 the answer in her mind, is definitely yes, “He`s a bully and he`s obviously with his behavior being so inappropriate, yeah I would use the word creepy.”

The Lieses filed a motion to have the lawsuit dismissed but it was denied in May. The case is set for a two-day civil trial in Jefferson County Court beginning Thursday July 20.

FOX31 will update the story when the judge delivers his verdict.