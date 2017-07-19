Summer of Fun – 50% OFF at Lawson Adventure Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paula took a trip out to Lawson Adventure Park to see all the fun they have to offer. They designed their park for kids and adults of all ages, offering a wide variety of activities and lodging. One of their biggest attractions is the Challenge Course, a ropes course that's perfect for anyone 8+ years old with any skill level. The ZORB balls are also a customer favorite, they're like rolling and running inside a human hamster-ball.

Lawson Adventure Park is designed to play and stay, so after you've worn yourself out with all the fun activities, you can crash in a yurt or cabin.

Today's Summer of Fun deal will get you 50% off your choice of fun at Lawson Adventure Park. Just visit our Colorado's Best Deals page to pick your deal.