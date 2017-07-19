× South Metro announces funeral procession route for veteran firefighter

DENVER, Colo. — A funeral procession is happening this Friday for South Metro Firefighter Engineer Mike Freeman.

The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at Denver First Church.

Following the service will be an emergency vehicle procession starting around 1:30pm.

South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted out a map of the route for drivers who may want to avoid the procession.

Engineer Freeman Funeral – 11 am Friday at 3800 E. Hampden Ave. Emergency vehicle procession will begin around 1:30 pm taking this route… pic.twitter.com/82eDb9MZex — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 19, 2017

Freeman passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July, 16. He was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in May of 2017.

Freeman started his career in 1974 with the Cherry Hills Fire Department and was South Metro’s most-senior active member.

He served with the South Metro Fire Rescue for over 40 years.