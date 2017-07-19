Severely burned man found next to car fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Arson investigators are trying to determine what sparked a fire that engulfed a car and burned a man in Colorado Springs.

It happened outside an apartment building near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Academy Boulevard North.

Rescue crews arrived at the Candlewood Apartments on Van Teylingen Drive at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday and found a man with severe burns lying next to a car with Virginia license plates.

Police said they believe he is in his 20s.

Witnesses tell Colorado Springs Police the man was alone.

Investigators say they are searching for evidence of foul play, but are not ruling out the possibility of a suicide attempt.