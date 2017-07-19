× Sen. John McCain of Arizona diagnosed with brain cancer

WASHINGTON — Senator John McCain of Arizona has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

At the request of the Senator and his family, Mayo Clinic released this statement Wednesday:

“On Friday, July 14, Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot.”

