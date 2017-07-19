× Rockies win 1,000th game at Coors Field

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have now won 1,000 games at Coors Field.

The 1,000th win came on Tuesday night against the San Diego Padres.

They had some issues early; Alexi Amarista made a diving stop at third, but then threw it way at first. Two runs come in to score on the play for

the Padres and Amarista is credited with the error.

In the next half inning, two runners were on for Mark Reynolds and he sent one deep for his 20th home run of the season. That tied the game at 3-all.

In the 5th inning, Carlos Gonzalez came to the plate with two men on in a 4-4 game. He hit a 2-run double, ending his slump at the plate.

Rockies went on to win it, 9-7.