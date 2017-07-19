Ringo Starr goes hiking in Colorado high country

DENVER — Another celebrity is visiting Colorado this week.

Ringo Starr, the drummer for The Beatles, is hiking in the high country.

“Another great day hiking in Colorado peace and love,” Starr tweeted on Wednesday.

Another great day hiking in Colorado peace and love. 😎✌️🌟💖🎶😆🍒🤡🌻🖖☮️🕉 pic.twitter.com/rVTJCQutnd — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) July 19, 2017

Starr didn’t say where in the mountains it was taken, but now you know he’s somewhere enjoying our beautiful state.

Colorado seems to be a popular destination for celebrities lately.

Last week, actor Bill Murray was spotted all around Denver. While in Denver Murray visited several local restaurants, checked out Regis University, and even got in a few rounds of golf at Willis Case Golf Course.

Then on Monday night, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith was seen at the Whole Foods in southeast Denver. He took a selfie with Deb Fitz who said the 69-year-old rocker was “gracious and sweet”