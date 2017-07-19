Recalled coffee contains ingredient similar to Viagra

Bestherbs Coffee LLC is recalling all lots of 13-gram packages of “New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee” because lab tests confirm the blend contains an ingredient that is similar to the active ingredient in Viagra.

The undeclared ingredient — desmethyl carbodenafil — could have deadly consequences, the Food and Drug Administration warns.

Desmethyl carbodenafil may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs such as nitroglycerin and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels, the FDA states.

Nitrates are often used to treat men with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease.

The FDA issued a warning about the product nearly a year ago, but Bestherbs just initiated the voluntary recall on July 13.

The coffee was distributed nationwide to consumers via individuals or internet. No illnesses have been reported to date, the FDA stated.

New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee also contains milk, which is not declared on the packaging, according to the recall notice posted on the FDA website. People who have milk allergies or sensitivities and consume this product, are at risk of serious or life threatening reactions.