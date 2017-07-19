× Panic rooms becoming popular in Colorado

DENVER — Mention the words panic room to someone and they might imagine the major motion picture with the same name starring Jodie Foster.

A panic room is a place for innocents to go. To hide from those who would do them harm.

Truth is panic rooms are real, and more home owners are having them installed in their homes, like Desi Penington. “This is my telecommunications place where I just run stuff. This is where the house internet sits,” Penington explained as he showed us around his spacious safe room.

Having a secret place, being safe and sound, was very appealing to Penington. “No one knows that that door exists in our house. It looks like a bookcase.”

In addition to a hidden sauna, Penington’s panic room can also protect people. “If you would just lock it up it’s definitely a hidden place for anybody.”

So, just who builds panic rooms? Former Navy Seals? Ex-cops? How about mild mannered Peggy Reed who owns Hidden Doors by Design. “They use them for safe rooms. They like to hide a safe. They like to hide guns, jewelry,” she said.

You don’t have to live in Cherry Creek to afford one. Reed said she’s been selling her secret doors to households around the Denver metro area.