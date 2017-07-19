× Nolan Arenado hits 3 homers, ties career-high with 7 RBIs

DENVER – Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado had himself quite the game at Coors Field on Wednesday.

Arenado had 3 homers and tied a career-high 7 RBIs as the Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 18-4 Wednesday afternoon.

He started the game with two RBI singles before hitting home runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings – including a three-run homer in the sixth.

That’s THREE homers for Nolan Arenado! He is now 5-for-5 with 7 RBIs … in the 7th inning. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vJDsZUBipB — MLB (@MLB) July 19, 2017

The Rockies got six total runs and three homers overall in the fourth inning with the help of Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon throughout the day.

Blackmon had to leave the game in the sixth after appearing to hurt himself.

Overall, seven of the 18 runs the Rockies scored belonged to Arenado bringing him to a total of 21 home runs so far this season.

It was the first three-run home run game of his career and the first Rockies player in history to ever manage 7 RBIs, according to SB Nation.