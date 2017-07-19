New England IPA’s: Hazy and Hoppy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IPA continues to be the style of beer consumed in massive quantities by craft obsessives and that consumption doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.

The beer’s rapid rise has naturally resulted in differing riffs on the style, with West Coast IPA being the most widely known, but another regional version has recently been making its own case for recognition, the New England IPA.

New England IPAs are beers that are purposely hazy or cloudy, which can give these brews a smooth, creamy mouthfeel – a departure from the light/dry mouthfeel you often get with West Coast IPAs – with little to no hop bitterness at the end utilizing hops that impart a tropical, juicy sweetness rather than the classic bitter, dank or citrus-y flavors West Coast IPA lovers have come to expect.

Beer expert Marty Jones stopped by Good Day Colorado to tell us about it. You can find more information on MartyJones.com.