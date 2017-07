ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A metal treatment facility caught fire in Adams County on Wednesday.

Crews responded to the fire at 1680 E. 69th Ave around 2:30 p.m., Adams County Fire said.

ACFR has main fire out. Crews continue to work on hot spots. Firefighter being evaluated for minor injury. No other injuries reported pic.twitter.com/Igs3XtWzpp — Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) July 19, 2017

Officials were able to put the fire out just before 3:30 p.m. and are continuing to work on hot spots in the building.

One firefighter is being evaluated for a minor injury, Adams County Fire said.

There were no other injuries.