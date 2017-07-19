× Metal treatment facility catches fire in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One firefighter suffered a minor injury while crews battle a fire at a metal treatment facility in Adams County Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was at 1680 East 69th Avenue.

Adams County Fire Rescue said the building was evacuated.

Firefighters attacked the flames from all sides of the exterior of the building while others entered the office area. The main fire was out by 3:30 p.m. but crews continued to work on hot spots.

The investigation into how it started was underway.