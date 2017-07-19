Legal Minute with Phil Harding: What To Do If You Get Pulled Over

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are few things that make you cringe like lights and sirens coming up behind you. But when the worst happens, there are a few things you can do to make it go a little more smoothly. Colorado's Best Attorney Phil Harding shares some good advice in today's Legal Minute.

It's really scary being pulled over. Remember, the officer is just doing a job, so here are some tips to help this stop go as smooth as possible:

Acknowledge that you see the officer. Pull over immediately in a safe spot that fits two cars. Turn on lights in your car. Make your hands visible. If it's an unmarked car, pull over in a well-lit area. If you don't feel comfortable, call 911 to confirm. Don't get out of the car unless directed. Be polite and treat the officer with respect.

If you do get a ticket, when it comes time to meet with the City Attorney to get a better deal on points, there is a section on the back of that ticket that shows how cooperative you were with the officer. Generally, the more cooperative and respectful to that officer you were, the better point reduction you will get.

