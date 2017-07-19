× Former Morrison officer accused of stealing $132,000 from town

MORRISON, Colo. — A former Morrison police officer is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the town.

A grand jury indicted Anthony Joiner Tuesday on 29 counts ranging from theft to forgery.

Court documents show Joiner diverted funds from the town to his personal account using a private fund he created called the “5280 Police Motors Memorial Fund.”

Joiner is accused of stealing more than $132,000 from the town over five years.

He was a lieutenant with the Morrison Police Department from Jan. 1, 2013 through Dec. 30, 2016.