Fees for I-25, US 36 to change starting Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Starting Monday, some drivers will have to pay more to use the I-25 and US 36 toll lanes.

A Colorado Department of Transportation board unanimously approved a plan Wednesday to adjust rates to ride in the express lanes that run between Denver and Boulder.

CDOT said they don't want it priced so low that too many people crowd into the express lane and turn it into an additional lane of gridlock.

"Price is a way we manage congestion in those lanes. And by adjusting those rates, we`ll have just the right amount of people in those lanes," a spokesperson said.

On average, drivers will pay 10 cents more during off-peak hours and 15 to 35 cents more during peak times.

Drivers going from Boulder to Denver during the peak morning drive will pay about 40 cents less.

CDOT said the express lanes have increased speeds during rush hour for all travelers by up to 29 percent.