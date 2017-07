Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From the hiking and biking, to all those great cookouts, we love Summer time in Colorado. But we can't leave out our furry friends! Maia Brusseau from The Dumb Friends League joined us this morning to help us make sure our pets enjoy the nice weather, too.

For more information about Yappy Hour, or adopting a furry friend from The Dumb Friends League, visit DDFL.org or call (303)751-5772. And remember to follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.