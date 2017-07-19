Eagle rescued after car wreck in Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials rescued a young eagle found after a car crash.

CPW officials said officer Ben Meier spotted the eagle near a wreck along US 24 in southeastern Colorado on Wednesday.

The giant bird appeared to be quite a handful but Meier managed to bring it in for evaluation.

Ben Meier @COParksWildlife officer saw juvenile eagle along US 24 near a wreck in driving rain. Meier rescued eagle for eval and release. pic.twitter.com/8dtROvByBn — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 19, 2017

CPW officials later said the eagle was rescued “from [a] car wreck” in the “driving rain” but didn’t provide any explanation.

We contacted officials to ask whether the bird had been in the vehicle, or was hit by a vehicle, or was injured in some other way. We also asked when they expect to be able to release the bird. We will update this article when we can confirm more information.