DIA to begin repairs on Peña Boulevard

DENVER — Beginning Thursday, you may have to leave earlier when traveling to the Denver International Airport. Concrete repairs and replacement will be done along about six miles of Peña Boulevard, between E-470 and the Jeppesen Terminal.

If you’re driving to the airport, expect single or double-lane closures overnight on inbound and outbound Peña Boulevard in work zones, Thursdays through Sundays. Work on inbound Peña will be from approximately 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., work on outbound Peña should be expected between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Speeds will be reduced to 45 miles per hour in construction zones, and passing will not be allowed with traffic control work areas.

The ongoing project is expected to last until November 15.

The project will cost $2.6 million and is part of DIA’s program, that replaces deteriorating concrete on a regular basis.