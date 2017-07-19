Denver hits 100-degrees for the second time this year

DENVER — To hit 100-degrees is pushing the limit for the city, and Wednesday hit 100 for the second time of the year.

The hottest Denver has been in recorded history is 105; occurred 4 times.

100 today (2nd occurence this summer). Is that congratulations or commiserations, Denver? #cowx pic.twitter.com/3yAOeIIV9V — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) July 20, 2017

The average number of 100-degree days per year is only one.

Wednesday put the count of 90-degree or hotter days to 22 (44 is the average).

The last time the city has had two 100-degree days was 2013. This, after a record setting 13 in 2012.

So far, July is running a bit warmer than average but not historically so.

Denver’s hot day compared to the region:

Denver one of the hottest spots in the Western U.S. today… pic.twitter.com/7fW1wtQjVv — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) July 20, 2017

