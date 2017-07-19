Denver hits 100-degrees for the second time this year

DENVER — To hit 100-degrees is pushing the limit for the city, and Wednesday hit 100 for the second time of the year.
The hottest Denver has been in recorded history is 105; occurred 4 times.
The average number of 100-degree days per year is only one.
Wednesday put the count of 90-degree or hotter days to 22 (44 is the average).
The last time the city has had two 100-degree days was 2013. This, after a record setting 13 in 2012.
So far, July is running a bit warmer than average but not historically so.
Denver’s hot day compared to the region: