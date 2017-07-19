Watch live: Channel 2 News at 7 p.m.

Denver hits 100-degrees for the second time this year

Posted 7:38 pm, July 19, 2017

DENVER — To hit 100-degrees is pushing the limit for the city, and Wednesday hit 100 for the second time of the year.

The hottest Denver has been in recorded history is 105; occurred 4 times.

The average number of 100-degree days per year is only one.

Wednesday put the count of 90-degree or hotter days to 22 (44 is the average).

The last time the city has had two 100-degree days was 2013. This, after a record setting 13 in 2012.

So far, July is running a bit warmer than average but not historically so.

Denver’s hot day compared to the region:

