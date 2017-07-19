× Community gathering for midnight ceremony 5 years after Aurora theater shooting

AURORA, Colo. — The community is gathering late Wednesday night for a remembrance first thing Thursday morning on the fifth anniversary of the shooting at the Century 16 theaters.

The 7/20 Memorial Foundation has planned a Community Candlelight Vigil and First Responder Procession to honor those lost on 7/20/2012.

Community members are asked to gather at 11:30 p.m. on 7/19/2017 on the east side of the Aurora Municipal Building, 15151 East Alameda Parkway. The main program begins at 12:15 a.m., and at 12:38 a.m. there will be a moment of silence to honor the lives lost.

At 12:45 a.m., Aurora Police and first responders end their procession and arrive at the 7/20 Reflection Memorial.