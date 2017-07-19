× Castle Rock woman wins 7-Eleven franchise

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. –A woman from Castle Rock has just been awarded her own 7-Eleven franchise in the company’s first giveaway contest geared exclusively towards women.

Avalon Young, pictured on the left in the above photo, will be able to choose any of 7-Eleven’s convenience store franchises available in the U.S. She will also be given $10,000 at the store’s grand opening to donate to the charity of her choice.

Young is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Actuarial Sciences and Business Management at Colorado State University. She also has 18 years of retail experience. Young says her favorite 7-Eleven products are 7-Select sour gummi worms and the new fresh-brewed Iced Coffee.