Aurora police searching for missing at-risk 13-year-old

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are searching for a missing at-risk 13-year-old boy.

William Friend was last seen in the area of Colfax Avenue and Hanover Street around noon on Wednesday, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police describe William as 5’8 and weighing 165 pounds with shoulder length blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a black or white shirt, an orange hat, blue shorts and black shoes, according to police.

Authorities say that William has medical conditions that make him an at-risk juvenile.

If you see William you’re asked to call Aurora police at 303-627-3100.