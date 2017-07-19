Aurora landscaper leaves job unfinished

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- An eye sore in one Aurora neighborhood where a local man saved up money to have some landscaping done, paid more than $3,000 and months later, the job still isn't done.

Raul Brooks hired Maken Yards and Homes to fix a few things back in May and paid thousands of dollars up front.

“The concrete is actually supposed to come up to the house," homeowner Raul Brooks said. “What he did wrong was not put weed blocker paper down to prevent weeds."

The landscaping company hasn't worked on his yard since June 13.

"I am furious and I'm a little discouraged, because we saved a while to get our backyard done and I don't have the money to get our yard done unless we get the money back,” Brooks said.

When the FOX31 Problem Solvers called the contractor, he told us the job would be finished by the end of July, but wouldn’t give an exact date. A couple doors down, another neighbor, Mark Wolfgang also gave the same company thousands of dollars to work on his backyard.

“He had texted to me a few times that he was having heart problems,” Wolfgang said. "I was concerned for him, but I do not trust him."

Both men say they hired this company because it came well recommended. Records show Maken Yards and Homes does have a clean report with the Better Business Bureau.

We will be sure to follow up with this story if and when the landscaper returns to finish the work.