$55,000 reward for suspects in shooting death of veteran Travis Mason

AURORA, Colo. — There is now a $55,000 reward in the search for the suspects involved in the shooting death of veteran Travis Mason.

The former Marine was working as a security guard at the Green Heart dispensary at 19005 E. Quincy Ave. in Aurora in June 2016.

Just before closing on June 18, two would-be robbers shot and killed him, the Aurora Police Department said.

A couple driving by the dispensary noticed the door was wide open and saw a man’s body on the floor. He had been shot multiple times, police said.

Mason left behind a wife and twins who were just 4 years old at the time.

Mason’s wife said her husband was working two jobs to support the family.

They had both dreamed of becoming police officers and, just one week before the shooting, they had been notified they were eligible to take the Denver police test, Mason’s wife said.

Police only have vague descriptions of the two suspects.

One suspect was described as wearing a dark-colored full zip hooded sweatshirt, a red and white horizontal stripe shirt, blue jeans, and gray shoes with white stripes and blue shoelaces.

The second suspect was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and maroon Converse shoes or similar.

Anyone with information in either case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

