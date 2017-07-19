2 new Harry Potter books coming in October
Fans of Harry Potter will have two new books to add to their reading list this fall.
U.K. publisher Bloomsbury is releasing a pair of new books about the Wizarding World, Fortune reported.
Unfortunately, neither of the books are written by author J. K. Rowling. They are designed to accompany a British Library’s exhibition celebrating the series’ 20th anniversary.
‘Harry Potter: A History of Magic’ is a coffee table book and will include original drafts of Potter books and essays on the various parts of the exhibition, Fortune reported.
“‘Harry Potter – A Journey Through A History of Magic’ is aimed at family audiences and will examine the history of magic taught at Hogwarts, alongside selected items from the exhibit,” according to Fortune.
Both books will be out in the U.K. on Oct. 20. It’s not clear whether they’ll be available in the U.S. but digital copies of the books will be published on the Pottermore website on the 20th.
The announcement about the new books comes the same day Pottermore launches its Official Wizarding World Book Club.
“Fans from around the world can now join in weekly Twitter discussions and much more,” the website states.
Topics during the first few week include:
- How did you discover the Harry Potter stories?
- Is the wizarding world as well-hidden as it likes to believe? Why are the Dursleys so afraid of magic?
- What are Harry and Draco’s similarities? What first makes Harry believe he is a wizard?