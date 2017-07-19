× 2 new Harry Potter books coming in October

Fans of Harry Potter will have two new books to add to their reading list this fall.

U.K. publisher Bloomsbury is releasing a pair of new books about the Wizarding World, Fortune reported.

Unfortunately, neither of the books are written by author J. K. Rowling. They are designed to accompany a British Library’s exhibition celebrating the series’ 20th anniversary.

‘Harry Potter: A History of Magic’ is a coffee table book and will include original drafts of Potter books and essays on the various parts of the exhibition, Fortune reported.

“‘Harry Potter – A Journey Through A History of Magic’ is aimed at family audiences and will examine the history of magic taught at Hogwarts, alongside selected items from the exhibit,” according to Fortune.