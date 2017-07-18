This little kid might be Charlie Blackmon’s biggest fan

DENVER — Charlie Blackmon’s biggest fan might be a little kid.

Brandon Guthrie tweeted a video of the excited little boy on Monday, in a reply to a Colorado Rockies’ tweet about the center fielder’s inside-the-park home run on Sunday.

The boy, who is sitting in a high chair, appears to be calmly watching the game on TV.

When the announcer introduces Blackmon, the kid loses his mind.

Rockies officials took notice of the kid’s enthusiasm.

Wow. This is amazing. *saves file* — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 17, 2017

Other fans admitted they have the same reaction to seeing Blackmon.

Also my reaction to Charlie Blackmon in the All Star Game. https://t.co/cB06exAWKL — Patrick Johnson (@ptj005) July 18, 2017

Now some are saying they hope the little guy will get to meet his major league man crush.