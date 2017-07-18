× The World sizzled in June, meanwhile Denver and the state were warm and mostly dry

NOAA released its monthly global temperature analysis for June 2017 Tuesday morning.

Over land and ocean surfaces combined, it was the 3rd warmest June on their record.

NASA’s temperature record is slightly different and shows that June was 4th warmest on record. (NASA includes data estimates for the poles)

NOAA’s and NASA’s temperature record goes back to 1880.

Some other stats for June 2017.

For the Lower 48, it was the 21st warmest June on record and 68th driest (basically an average month for precipitation).

It was the 16th warmest for Colorado and 12th driest.

And finally, Denver just had its 28th warmest June and 20th driest.

ClimateCentral contributed to the world data of this article.