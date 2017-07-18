Suspected credit card thieves caught on camera in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Larimer County deputies are on the lookout for a trio of crooks.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to be on the lookout, too.

Investigators say three suspects used or tried to use stolen credit cards at Target stores in Larimer County.

On July 7 and 13, two vehicles were broken into at the Fort Collins Country Club and the Ptarmigan Country Club between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on each day.

Credit cards and cash were stolen from the vehicles.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the three suspects.

Anyone with information or tips can call Deputy Spencer Colby at (970) 498-5539 or Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.