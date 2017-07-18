Purl Lamb makes organic hoodies and shorts, as well as adorable one piece jumparoos. We have one with super cute ears and dinosaur scales on the hood. The bright prints and mix and match pieces make playtime look cool. They're the designs of mom-preneur Irina Hubbard, and can fit little ones from infancy to toodlerhood. They were the perfect fit for our model, Sidney. And Mom loved them, too! They're made with soft, organic fabrics that stretch. The hoodies feature a lined hood for added warmth and comfort. The jumperoos, hoodies, and shorts are available in all kinds of prints. Prices start at just $24 at PurlLamb.com.
Super Soft Jumparoos and Hoodies from Purl Lamb
-
Purl Lamb Creates Cute Kid Clothes with Organic Fabrics
-
Mother’s Day Gift Ideas
-
Products Mom Will Love
-
Get Something Unique For Your Mom this Mother’s Day
-
Easy, Healthy Smoothies on the Go
-
-
CSU students taking precautions in wake of campus assault
-
Beautiful ’50s Inspired Dresses For Mom
-
Get Beautiful Maps for Your Home
-
Creative Ways to Celebrate Teachers
-
New Skechers Sneakers give back
-
-
‘Plastic bag’ womb could help keep premature babies alive
-
Colorado’s Environmentally Friendly Companies
-
Masked men rob Santiago’s Mexican Restaurant in Brighton