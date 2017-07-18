Super Soft Jumparoos and Hoodies from Purl Lamb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Purl Lamb makes organic hoodies and shorts, as well as adorable one piece jumparoos. We have one with super cute ears and dinosaur scales on the hood. The bright prints and mix and match pieces make playtime look cool. They're the designs of mom-preneur Irina Hubbard, and can fit little ones from infancy to toodlerhood. They were the perfect fit for our model, Sidney. And Mom loved them, too! They're made with soft, organic fabrics that stretch. The hoodies feature a lined hood for added warmth and comfort. The jumperoos, hoodies, and shorts are available in all kinds of prints. Prices start at just $24 at PurlLamb.com.