Stokes poised to retain seat following Broomfield recall election

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- As results of a Broomfield recall election were tabulated Tuesday night, it appeared the councilman at the center of the recall effort will keep his seat. The election is being viewed as a referendum on fracking expansion in the northern Denver suburb.

Councilman Greg Stokes was celebrating Tuesday night as results were published on the Broomfield Election Division's website. Those who wanted Stokes out of his job view him as a supporter of oil and natural gas.

Two challengers on the ballot, Jason Anderson and Brian Devine, were hoping to succeed Stokes.

"We need to ensure the health and safety of our community," Anderson said. "If we can do that, technology and people can co-exist."

Devine and Anderson have many similar viewpoints when it comes to the regulation of fracking.

"I'm not just going to say absolutely no fracking -- I'm going to say no fracking in our backyards," Devine explained.

Both of the challengers, promising change, faced election results Tuesday indicating they will need to wait until November.

Some in Broomfield called the recall election a waste of taxpayer money because, regardless of the election, incumbent Greg Stokes only has a few months left in his current role. On council for more seven years, Stokes is term limited.

"I try to pick the position that best supports Broomfield," Stokes told FOX31 Tuesday.

At a "Thank You party" for supporters Tuesday Stokes promised he will continue to push hard for oil and natural gas regulation. His ward has experienced the most fracking expansion in all of Broomfield.

"There's a lot of healing that needs to happen in Broomfield," Stokes said. "We need to reach out to everybody. The council needs to start working better together."

Broomfield residents, who were hoping for a different election outcome, said they are worried about health and environmental risks associated with fracking. They said, no matter the results of the recall election, their fight is not over.

Stokes led the recall election by more than 1,000 votes when this story was published. For the latest results, click here.