× Shots fired at Jefferson County deputy during eviction; deputy not hurt

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect fired shots at a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy who was serving an eviction Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said the deputy was not hurt.

It happened in the 5900 block of Garrison Street in Arvada.

The sheriff’s office said in a Twitter post that the deputy returned fire and the suspect became barricaded inside the house. Reports from the scene said the suspect was taken into custody a short time later.

It was unknown if the suspect was injured.

This story is developing and will be updated as we get more information.