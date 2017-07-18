Pickup belonging to National Guardsman serving in Afghanistan stolen in Arvada

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sgt. 1st Class James Neily was deployed to Afghanistan in December, as part of the Army National Guard.

Every day, his wife Kayleigh gives him updates, via FaceTime, about their two kids and their Northern Colorado home.

Tuesday morning, Kayleigh had to tell her husband, that his Ford F-250 had been stolen from his parents’ home, near West 63rd Avenue and Ward Road in Arvada.

Mr. Neily posted the disappearance on Facebook, and the social media circulation continues to grow.

The family acknowledges that a truck can always be replaced. A community is now fighting to make sure it doesn’t have to.